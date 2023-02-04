Who Got The Work

John S. Rhee of Dentons has entered an appearance for Hawaiian Airlines in a pending lawsuit over alleged employment discrimination. The case was filed Dec. 21 in Hawaii District Court by attorneys Joseph A. Gomes and Shawn A. Luiz on behalf of Craig Kahauolopua, who claims he was wrongfully denied a religious exception to the defendant's COVID-19 vaccination requirement. The case, assigned to U.S. District Judge Derrick K Watson, is 1:22-cv-00531, Kahauolopua v. Hawaiian Airlines, Inc.

Transportation & Logistics

February 04, 2023, 12:39 PM