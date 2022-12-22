New Suit - Employment

Hawaiian Holdings was sued Wednesday in Hawaii District Court over alleged employment discrimination in connection with the airline's COVID-19 vaccine mandate. The lawsuit, brought by attorneys Shawn A. Luiz and Joseph A. Gomes on behalf of airline pilot Craig Kahauolopua, claims that the defendant wrongfully denied his request for a religious accommodation based on practice of Native Hawaiian spiritual healing practices. Counsel have not yet appeared for the defendant. The case is 1:22-cv-00531, Kahauolopua v. Hawaiian Airlines, Inc.

Transportation & Logistics

December 22, 2022, 8:52 AM