New Suit - Patent

Ford Motor Co. was hit with a patent infringement lawsuit on Aug. 8 in California Eastern District Court. The court case, filed by Bailey PLC on behalf of Kageta Tech LLC, asserts four patents related Ford's trailer camera and interface kit. Counsel have not yet appeared for the defendant. The case is 2:23-cv-01632, Kageta Tech LLC v. Ford Motor Company.

Automotive

August 09, 2023, 4:37 AM

Plaintiffs

Kageta Tech, LLC

Plaintiffs

Bailey PLC

defendants

Ford Motor Company

nature of claim: 830/over patent claims