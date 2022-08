Removed To Federal Court

Attorneys at Bryan Cave Leighton Paisner on Tuesday removed a gender-based employment discrimination lawsuit against Senior Aerospace SSP and other defendants to California Central District Court. The complaint was filed by Mathew & George on behalf of Aeri Kae. The case is 2:22-cv-05975, Kae v. Senior Aerospace SSP et al.

California

August 23, 2022, 6:17 PM