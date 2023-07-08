New Suit - Class Action

Meta Platforms was slapped with a copyright infringement class action on Friday in California Northern District Court in connection with the company's development of its large language model. The suit, brought by Joseph Saveri Law Firm and attorney Matthew Butterick, accuses Facebook of exploiting copyrighted books as training material for its LLaMA program, which was released in Feb. 2023. Comedian Sarah Silverman, who authored the 2010 memoir 'The Bedwetter,' is a named plaintiff in the case along with novelist Richard Kadrey and horror writer Christopher Golden. Counsel have not yet appeared for the defendant. The case is 3:23-cv-03417, Kadrey et al v. Meta Platforms, Inc.

Internet & Social Media

July 08, 2023, 11:34 AM

Plaintiffs

Christopher Golden

Richard Kadrey

Sarah Silverman

Plaintiffs

Joseph Saveri Law Firm

defendants

Meta Platforms, Inc.

nature of claim: 820/over copyright claims