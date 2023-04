Removed To Federal Court

Counsel at Parks Bauer Sime Winlker & Fernety on Tuesday removed an insurance coverage lawsuit against State Farm Insurance to Oregon District Court. The suit was filed by Millard & Bragg on behalf of Kachlik-Prince of Wales, which seeks over $2.6 million for fire damage claims. The case is 3:23-cv-00532, Kachlik-Prince of Wales, LLC v. State Farm Fire and Casualty Company.

Insurance

April 11, 2023, 8:46 PM

Plaintiffs

Kachlik-Prince of Wales, LLC

Plaintiffs

Millard & Bragg, Attorneys At Law P.C.

Millard & Bragg, P.C.

defendants

State Farm Fire and Casualty Company

defendant counsels

Parks Bauer Sime Winlker And Fernety, LLP

nature of claim: 110/over an insurance coverage dispute