Patterson Belknap Webb & Tyler filed a lawsuit Monday in New Jersey District Court seeking asylum on behalf of a plaintiff who fled the West African nation Burkina Faso due to homophobic persecution. The suit seeks adjudication by the U.S. federal government of the plaintiff's application, which he asserts was filed nearly six years ago. The case is 2:23-cv-01139, Kabore v. Garland et al.

February 27, 2023, 7:26 PM