Removed To Federal Court

Attorneys at Seyfarth Shaw on Friday removed a lawsuit against Laboratory Corp. of America, an operator of dozens of clinical laboratories, and Aerotek Inc. to Indiana Southern District Court over alleged discriminatory practices against Muslim employees. The suit was filed by HKM Employment Attorneys on behalf of Muslim employees who were allegedly wrongfully terminated after seeking a religious accommodation to be allowed to pray during work. The case is 1:23-cv-00084, Kaba et al v. Aerotek, Inc et al.