Who Got The Work

John E. Phillips, H. David 'Trey' Clark III and Jessica Coco Huffman from Phelps Dunbar have entered appearances for Labcorp Drug Development Inc. in a pending lawsuit over alleged employment discrimination. The case was filed Jan. 13 in Indiana Southern District Court by HKM Employment Attorneys on behalf of two Muslim employees who contend that they were wrongfully terminated after seeking religious accommodations. The case, assigned to U.S. District Judge Jane Magnus-Stinson, is 1:23-cv-00084, Kaba et al v. Aerotek, Inc et al.