New Suit - Employment

Delta Air Lines was sued Wednesday in Georgia Northern District Court over alleged employment discrimination. The court case was filed by Legare, Attwood & Wolfe on behalf of a plaintiff who contends that he was terminated after he complained to his supervisors about the hostile work environment he was enduring due to being called 'Asian Mafia' by his colleagues. Counsel have not yet appeared for the defendant. The case is 1:23-cv-00699, Kaaihue v. Delta Air Lines, Inc.

Transportation & Logistics

February 17, 2023, 4:31 AM