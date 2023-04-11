New Suit - Personal Injury

The Mississippi State Department of Health, City of Jackson and other defendants were sued on Tuesday in Mississippi Southern District Court. The suit was filed on behalf of hundreds of children who were allegedly poisoned by lead that leached from Jackson city’s pipes into a drinking water reservoir. The complaint accuses the defendants of making ‘conscience-shocking’ decisions to knowingly supply households with unsafe drinking water without issuing warnings or notifications. The suit was brought by Levy Konigsburg and Chhabra & Gibbs. The case is 3:23-cv-00250, K.A. et al. v. City of Jackson, Mississippi et al.

Government

April 11, 2023, 8:31 PM

Plaintiffs

B.P.

A.A.

A.B

A.B.

All Plaintiffs

B.L.

B.M.

B.S.

B.T.

B.W.

J.K.

J.L.

J.M.

J.N.

J.O.

J.P.

J.R.

J.S.

J.T.

J.W.

K.A.

K.I.

K.K.

K.L.

K.M.

K.O.

K.P.

K.R.

K.S.

M.F.

M.G.

M.H.

M.J.

M.L.

M.M.

M.N.

M.O.

M.P.

M.R.

M.S.

M.T.

M.U.

M.V.

M.W.

N.A.

N.B.

N.C.

N.D.

N.J.

N.M.

N.R.

N.S.

N.T.

N.W.

N.Y.

O.C.

O.H.

O.M.

O.T.

P.B.

R.S.

Plaintiffs

Chhabra & Gibbs, PA

defendants

Chokwe A. Lumumba, Jr.

Jerriot Smash

Jim Craig

John Does 1-40

Kishia Powell

Robert Miller

The City of Jackson, Mississippi

the Mississippi State Department of Health

Tony Yarber

Trilogy Engineering Services LLC

nature of claim: 360/for personal injury claims