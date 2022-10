Who Got The Work

Evan Lazerowitz of Cooley has entered an appearance for Little Chonk Company in a pending patent infringement lawsuit. The complaint, filed Aug. 19 in New Jersey District Court by John H. Choi & Associates on behalf of pet carrying product developer K9 Sport Sack, asserts a single patent related to the design of a pet carrying backpack. The case, assigned to U.S. District Judge Esther Salas, is 2:22-cv-05120, K9 Sport Sack, LLC v. Little Chonk Company.

Technology

October 13, 2022, 7:34 AM