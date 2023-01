New Suit

Buchalter filed a lawsuit Wednesday in Florida Southern District Court on behalf of K1 Speed Inc. The suit, over a landlord-tenant dispute, targets WMG Medley Owner LLC. Counsel have not yet appeared for the defendant. The case is 1:23-cv-20122, K1 Speed, Inc. v. Wmg Medley Owner, LLC.

Real Estate

January 11, 2023, 5:29 PM