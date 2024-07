Who Got The Work

Maryann Bauhs of Dorsey & Whitney has entered an appearance for Delta Air Lines and UnitedHealth Group in a pending ERISA lawsuit. The complaint, seeking coverage for mental health treatment, was filed May 31 in Utah District Court by Brian S. King PC on behalf of Roman K. and his minor child. The case, assigned to U.S. District Judge Dustin B. Pead, is 2:24-cv-00390, K. et al v. United Healthcare Insurance Company et al.

Health Care

July 15, 2024, 10:23 AM

Plaintiffs

C. K.

Roman K.

Plaintiffs

Brian S King PC

Defendants

Delta Airlines Inc

United Behavioral Health

United Healthcare Insurance Company

Delta Account-Based Healthcare Plan

defendant counsels

Dorsey & Whitney

Nature of Claim: 791/for alleged ERISA violations