New Suit - ERISA

United Healthcare was hit with an ERISA lawsuit Friday in Utah District Court. The lawsuit was filed by G. Eric Nielson & Associates on behalf of a participant in an employee benefit plan whose child was treated for anxiety disorder and attention‐deficit hyperactivity disorder. The suit challenges United's denial of coverage for the child's treatment at residential treatment facilities, Trials of Carolina and Sunrise Residential Treatment Center. Counsel have not yet appeared for the defendant. The case is 2:23-cv-00435, K. et al v. United Healthcare et al.

Health Care

July 10, 2023, 4:33 AM

