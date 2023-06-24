New Suit - Privacy Class Action

Tenet Healthcare and certain affiliated medical networks were hit with a digital privacy class action on Friday in California Central District Court. The lawsuit, backed by Clarkson Law Firm, accuses the defendants of unlawfully intercepting and sharing patient information with third parties through the use of tracking pixels embedded on the defendants' websites. Counsel have not yet appeared for the defendants. The case is 2:23-cv-05021, K. et al v. Desert Care Network et al.

June 24, 2023, 1:33 PM

Plaintiffs

B. K.

N. Z.

R. P.

Clarkson Law Firm PC

defendants

Tenet Healthcare Corp.

Tenet HealthSystem Medical, Inc.

Desert Care Network

Desert Regional Medical Center, Inc.

JFK Memorial Hospital, Inc.

Palm Beach Gardens Community Hospitals, Inc., d/b/a Palm Beach Gardens Medical Center

Palm Beach Health Network

Regional Medical Center, Inc.

nature of claim: 370/alleging fraudulent conduct