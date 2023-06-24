Tenet Healthcare and certain affiliated medical networks were hit with a digital privacy class action on Friday in California Central District Court. The lawsuit, backed by Clarkson Law Firm, accuses the defendants of unlawfully intercepting and sharing patient information with third parties through the use of tracking pixels embedded on the defendants' websites. Counsel have not yet appeared for the defendants. The case is 2:23-cv-05021, K. et al v. Desert Care Network et al.
Health Care
June 24, 2023, 1:33 PM