New Suit - Privacy Class Action

Online therapy platform BetterHelp was hit with a digital privacy class action on Thursday in California Northern District Court. The suit, filed by Barrack Rodos & Bacine and the Emerson Firm, is part of a wave of cases accusing the defendant of violating the California Invasion of Privacy Act and other privacy laws by sharing patients' private health information with Facebook through tracking pixels on the defendant's website. The case is 5:23-cv-01653, V.K. et al. v. BetterHelp Inc.

Digital Health

April 06, 2023, 4:49 PM

Plaintiffs

J. S.

T. R.

V. K.

Barrack, Rodos & Bacine

defendants

BetterHelp, Inc.

nature of claim: 190/for alleged breach of contract