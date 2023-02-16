New Suit

Jysan Holding and Jusan Technologies filed a civil RICO lawsuit against the Republic of Kazakhstan and other defendants on Thursday in Nevada District Court. The suit, filed by Holland & Hart and Willkie Farr & Gallagher, accuses the defendants of using sham litigation and prosecution as a pretext for nationalizing the plaintiffs' assets. Counsel have not yet appeared for the defendants. The case is 2:23-cv-00247, Jysan Holding LLC et al. v. Republic of Kazakhstan et al.

Banking & Financial Services

February 16, 2023, 1:52 PM