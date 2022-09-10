Who Got The Work

Jeffrey Scott Loeb of Loeb & Loeb has entered an appearance for Haulin Inc. and other defendants in a pending insurance lawsuit. The action, concerning injury claims stemming from a motor vehicle collision, was filed July 26 in Louisiana Middle District Court by attorneys Robert J. Carter and Jessica C. Ledet on behalf of Herbert Jyles. Sr. and Mary Turner. The case, assigned to U.S. District Judge Shelly D. Dick, is 3:22-cv-00506, Jyles et al v. Collins et al.

Insurance

September 10, 2022, 11:41 AM