Who Got The Work

Jessica Hutson-Polakowski of Reinhart Boerner Van Deuren has entered an appearance for Galway Companies Inc. in a pending trademark infringement lawsuit. The action was filed March 29 in Wisconsin Western District Court by Ice Miller and Godfrey & Kahn on behalf of JWR Holdings and Landmark Properties Inc. The case, assigned to U.S. District Judge Stephen L. Crocker, is 3:24-cv-00208, Jwr Holdings, LLC et al v. Galway Companies, Inc.

Real Estate

May 07, 2024, 7:34 PM

Plaintiffs

Jwr Holdings, LLC

Landmark Properties, Inc.

Plaintiffs

Ice Miller

Godfrey & Kahn

defendants

Galway Companies, Inc.

defendant counsels

Reinhart Boerner Van Deuren

nature of claim: 840/over trademark claims