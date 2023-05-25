Who Got The Work

Attorneys from Butler Snow; Jones Walker; and the Mississippi Attorney General's Office have stepped in to represent the Mississippi State Department of Health and other defendants in a pending environmental lawsuit. The complaint, filed April 10 in Mississippi Southern District Court by Levy Konigsberg LLP and Chhabra & Gibbs on behalf of a Mississippi family, contends that the defendants knew or should have known that Jackson's drinking water showed levels of lead exposure. The case, assigned to U.S. District Judge Carlton W. Reeves, is 3:23-cv-00246, J.W. v. The City of Jackson, Mississippi et al.

Government

May 25, 2023, 10:59 AM

