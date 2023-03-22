New Suit - ERISA

UnitedHealthcare and other defendants were slapped with an ERISA lawsuit Tuesday in Utah District Court. The court case, brought by Brian S. King PC, alleges that the defendant wrongfully denied coverage for mental health services rendered to the plaintiff's beneficiary at two residential treatment facilities. Counsel have not yet appeared for the defendants. The case is 2:23-cv-00193, J.W., individually and on behalf of E.W. a minor, v. United Healthcare Insurance Company et al.

Health Care

March 22, 2023, 5:45 AM

Plaintiffs

J.W., individually and on behalf of E.W. a minor,

Plaintiffs

Brian S King PC

defendants

United Behavioral Health

United Healthcare Insurance Company

S&P Global Inc.

S&P Global Inc. Group Health Plan

nature of claim: 791/for alleged ERISA violations