UnitedHealthcare and other defendants were slapped with an ERISA lawsuit Tuesday in Utah District Court. The court case, brought by Brian S. King PC, alleges that the defendant wrongfully denied coverage for mental health services rendered to the plaintiff's beneficiary at two residential treatment facilities. Counsel have not yet appeared for the defendants. The case is 2:23-cv-00193, J.W., individually and on behalf of E.W. a minor, v. United Healthcare Insurance Company et al.
Health Care
March 22, 2023, 5:45 AM