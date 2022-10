Removed To Federal Court

Counsel at Hankin Sandman Palladino Weintrob & Bell on Thursday removed a breach-of-contract lawsuit against Asphalt Paving Systems and Hartford Insurance to Florida Southern District Court. The suit, over allegedly unpaid invoices for subcontracting work, was filed by Webster & Baptiste on behalf of J.W. Cheatham LLC. The case is 2:22-cv-14363, J.W. Cheatham LLC v. Asphalt Paving Systems Inc. et al.

Construction & Engineering

October 27, 2022, 4:41 PM