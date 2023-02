Removed To Federal Court

Counsel at Troutman Pepper Hamilton Sanders on Wednesday removed a breach-of-contract lawsuit against Faraday Future, an electric car company, to Michigan Eastern District Court. The suit, filed by the Miller Law Firm on behalf of JVIS-USA LLC, contends that Faraday failed to pay the plaintiff for the development of interior and exterior trims for the defendant's FF91 electric vehicle. The case is 2:23-cv-10456, Jvis-USA LLC v. Faraday & Future, Inc.

Automotive

February 22, 2023, 4:55 PM