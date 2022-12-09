Who Got The Work

Paul D. Krepps of Marshall Dennehey Warner Coleman & Goggin has entered an appearance for Detective Joelle Dixon, Municipality of Bethel Park Police Department and Chief Timothy O'Connor in a pending civil rights lawsuit. The action, over an alleged illegal search and seizure, was filed Oct. 25 in Pennsylvania Western District Court by Kolman Law on behalf of a minor. The case, assigned to U.S. District Judge W. Scott Hardy, is 2:22-cv-01499, Juvenile 'Vr' v. Municipality Of Bethel Park Police Department et al.

Government

December 09, 2022, 3:47 PM