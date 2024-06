News From Law.com

The Bronx Defenders on Monday announced that Juval Scott will serve as the organization's next Executive Director. Scott will become the first black person and woman of color to hold the role when she officially assumes the position in September. Scott currently serves as the director of the National Sentencing Resource Counsel, where she leads a team that works to impact sentencing policy and litigation.

New York

June 24, 2024, 5:34 PM

