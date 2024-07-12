Who Got The Work

Fox Rothschild partner Alexander Bogdan has entered an appearance for Denisse Serrano in a pending trade secrets lawsuit. The case, filed May 28 in New York Southern District Court by Rottenberg Lipman Rich and Burr & Forman on behalf of Juva Skin & Laser, accuses the defendants of attempting to steal patients through improper solicitations, misappropriation of confidential information and improper access to Juva’s computer systems. The case, assigned to U.S. District Judge P. Kevin Castel, is 1:24-cv-04062, Juva Skin & Laser, P.C. v. Serrano et al.

Health Care

July 12, 2024, 2:57 PM

Plaintiffs

Juva Skin & Laser, P.C.

Plaintiffs

Rottenberg Lipman Rich, P.C.

Burr & Forman

Defendants

Denisse Serrano

SkinSpirit Essential, LLC

defendant counsels

Fox Rothschild

Gordon Rees Scully Mansukhani

Nature of Claim: 880/