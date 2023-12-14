Juul Settlements Could Generate $150M in Fees: Everyone Undo...

Breaking News From Law.com

Lawyers on a fee committee will ask a federal judge on Monday to approve up to $150 million in attorney fees in the four Juul settlements announced on Dec. 6, 2022. U.S. District Judge William Orrick in the Northern District of California has granted final approval the $255 million class action deal, but held off on awarding fees until the committee submitted a common benefit fund report. At least one lawyer, Esfand Nafisi, has objected to his fee allocation.

December 14, 2023, 3:44 PM

