Juul Lawyers Suit Adds to e Pregnancy Discrimination Lives ...

A former Juul in-house lawyer charges in a lawsuit that after she returned from maternity leave the e-cigarette company took a series of small steps that added up to a substantial reduction in her authority before finally laying her off in May 2020. The allegations in Elizabeth Johannessen's pregnancy-discrimination suit closely align with what legal observers and attorneys who bring such cases say they're seeing in the trenches: pregnancy discrimination is still a serious problem, though it's carried out more subtly than it once was.

July 31, 2023, 6:15 AM

