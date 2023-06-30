New Suit - Patent

JUUL Labs and VMR Products filed a patent infringement lawsuit Friday in Arizona District Court against Altria Group, the parent company of tobacco brands Marlboro and Skoal, and other defendants. The court action, which asserts five patents associated with 'JUULpod' cartridges, was filed by Quinn Emanuel Urquhart & Sullivan and Coppersmith Brockelman PLC. Counsel have not yet appeared for the defendants. The case is 2:23-cv-01204, JUUL Labs Incorporated et al v. Njoy LLC et al.

Food, Beverage & Tobacco

June 30, 2023, 6:46 PM

Plaintiffs

JUUL Labs Incorporated

Vmr Products LLC

Plaintiffs

Quinn Emanuel Urquhart & Sullivan

Coppersmith Brockelman

defendants

Altria Group Incorporated

Altria Client Services LLC

Altria Group Distribution Company

Njoy Holdings Incorporated

Njoy LLC

nature of claim: 830/over patent claims