New Suit

JUUL Labs, the popular vaping company, filed a lawsuit against the U.S. Food and Drug Administration on Tuesday in District of Columbia District Court under the Freedom of Information Act. The suit arises from the FDA's decision in June to pull JUUL products from the market and JUUL's subsequent FOIA request for records relating to the decision. The complaint accuses the FDA of wrongfully invoking a 'deliberative process privilege' to withhold documents. The lawsuit was brought by Kirkland & Ellis. The case is 1:22-cv-02853, JUUL Labs Inc. v. Food & Drug Administration.