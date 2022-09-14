Who Got The Work

Matthew M. Lubozynski of Wyatt, Tarrant & Combs and Murray B. Wells of Wells & Associates have stepped in to represent tuxedo rental giant Dapper and Dashing LLC, Al's Formal Wear Inc. and other defendants in a pending lawsuit alleging trademark infringement, false designation of origin and breach of a 2015 licensing agreement. The case was filed Aug. 17 in Tennessee Western District Court by Baker, Donelson, Bearman, Caldwell & Berkowitz and Kagen, Caspersen & Bogart on behalf of Justin Alexander Inc., a major manufacturer and wholesaler of bridal gowns and formal wear. The suit alleges that Dapper and Dashing has failed to pay royalties pursuant to the agreement for three years while continuing to advertise Justin Alexander tuxedos on its websites. The case, assigned to U.S. District Judge Jon Phipps McCalla, is 2:22-cv-02536, Justin Alexander Inc. v. Dapper and Dashing LLC et al.

Retail & Consumer Goods

September 14, 2022, 10:04 AM