New Suit - Trademark

Justin Alexander Inc., a major manufacturer and wholesaler of bridal gowns and formal wear, is going after tuxedo rental giant Dapper and Dashing LLC for alleged trademark infringement, false designation of origin and breach of a 2015 licensing agreement. The suit, filed Wednesday in Tennessee Western District Court, alleges that Dapper and Dashing has failed to pay royalties pursuant to the agreement for three years while continuing to advertise Justin Alexander tuxedos on its websites. Justin Alexander is represented by Kagen, Caspersen & Bogart and Baker, Donelson, Bearman, Caldwell & Berkowitz. Counsel have not yet appeared for the defendants. The case is 2:22-cv-02536, Justin Alexander, Inc. v. Dapper and Dashing, LLC et al.

Retail & Consumer Goods

August 18, 2022, 10:08 AM