A "clunker" sentence in a federal labor regulation bedeviled the U.S. Supreme Court on Wednesday as the justices sought to decide whether a highly paid employee with executive duties is exempt from overtime pay under the federal Fair Labor Standards Act. Depending on the outcome, the case, Helix Energy Systems v. Hewitt, could affect employees and their employers across a broad range of industries.

District of Columbia

October 12, 2022, 5:39 PM