Justices Wont Halt Californias Ban on Sale of Flavored Tobac...

News From Law.com

R.J. Reynolds Tobacco Co. on Monday failed to persuade the U.S. Supreme Court to block enforcement of a California law banning the sale of flavored tobacco products. The company, in an emergency application, sought an injunction pending its appeal to the U.S. Court of Appeals for the Ninth Circuit, and the filing of a Supreme Court petition for review. The application was submitted to Justice Elena Kagan, who handles emergency matters from the Ninth Circuit, and she referred it to the full court.

District of Columbia

December 12, 2022, 5:07 PM