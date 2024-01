News From Law.com

The U.S. Supreme Court on Monday agreed to consider setting aside a condemned Oklahoma man's murder conviction that the state's own attorney general has said was tainted by prosecutorial misconduct, marking another turn in the long legal saga of 25-year death row inmate Richard Glossip. The high court's announcement came more than eight months after the justices intervened to pause Glossip's execution.

January 22, 2024, 12:57 PM

nature of claim: /