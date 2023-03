News From Law.com

Justices Neil Gorsuch and Clarence Thomas questioned a theory of standing applied in a challenge brought by a group of atheists, to a prayer vigil backed by a Florida local government and conducted on public property. On Monday, the U.S. Supreme Court rejected hearing the City of Ocala's attempt to squash a lawsuit accusing city officials of violating the First Amendment's Establishment Clause when they helped stage a prayer vigil after a shooting.

District of Columbia

March 06, 2023, 1:46 PM