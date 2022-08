News From Law.com

With one False Claims Act case already slotted for argument in the new term, the U.S. Supreme Court on Monday asked the U.S. solicitor general for her views on whether the justices should take another one. The case in question is a qui tam action brought on behalf of the United States and the states of California, Illinois, Utah and Washington against corporations associated with the grocery and pharmacy chain SuperValu.

Biotech & Pharmaceuticals

August 22, 2022, 11:45 AM