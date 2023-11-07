Justices Scrutinize Commissioners Authority After Hospitals ...

News From Law.com

Gathered before the Georgia Supreme Court, attorneys on either side of a contested hospital-expansion project disputed whether former Georgia Department of Community Health Commissioner Frank Berry applied the appropriate standard in rejecting factual findings that invalidated a metro Atlanta hospital's application for a certificate of need. More than a year after the Georgia Court of Appeals affirmed the commissioner's decision as "proper," justices entertained oral arguments before weighing the underlying determination.

Georgia

November 07, 2023, 1:15 PM

