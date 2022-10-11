Justices Refuse to Intervene in Release of Prop 8 Trial Vide...

News From Law.com

The U.S. Supreme Court on Tuesday refused to block the release of previously sealed videotapes of the historic 2010 trial that struck down California's ban on same-sex marriage. In denying the petition of proponents of Proposition 8, the ill-fated 2008 ballot initiative that limited marriage rights to heterosexual couples, the high court opened the door to a future broadcast of the 2010 two-week trial that concluded with now-retired Chief Judge Vaughn Walker of the Northern District of California finding the measure unconstitutional.

California

October 11, 2022, 1:29 PM