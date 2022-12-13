Justices Quiz Prop 22 Defenders on Reach of Worker Classific...

News From Law.com

A San Francisco appellate court panel wrestled Tuesday with how to balance the Legislature's authority to enact labor laws with the rights of Californians who approved a 2020 ballot measure classifying app-based drivers as independent contractors. At issue in Castellanos v. State of California is the future of Proposition 22, the initiative backed by DoorDash, Lyft and Uber that exempted those companies' workers from 2019 legislation making them employees entitled to overtime pay, sick leave and other workplace benefits

California

December 13, 2022, 5:49 PM