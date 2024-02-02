Justices Peppered These Attorneys Arguing Before the High Co...

News From Law.com

Texas Supreme Court justices grilled a state attorney on the state's rationale for why a $16 million judgment should be upheld on a summary judgment motion in a Medicaid fraud case where there was no loss. The court heard oral argument in Richard J. Malouf, D.D.S. v. State of Texas, a case where the state obtained final judgment at the summary judgment phase on allegations the dentist use his Texas Provider Identifier (TPI) number for services provided by other dentists. Malouf was cited for 1,842 violations.

February 02, 2024, 12:55 PM

