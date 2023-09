News From Law.com

The nine justices of the Supreme Court of the United States will meet for their annual "long conference" on Tuesday, in which they tackle the piles of petitions that have been accumulating since they recessed for the summer in late June. The Supreme Court holds its long conference ahead of the formal start of the term on the first Monday in October, which will fall on Oct. 2 this year and feature the start of oral arguments for the 2023-2024 term.

