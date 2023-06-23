Justices Confirmed to Californias 4th, 5th Appellate Distric...

News From Law.com

Two new justices will join California appellate courts after little questioning in effusive confirmation hearings before the Commission on Judicial Appointments Friday, but the proceedings provided a glimpse into the jurists' motivation, temperament and collegiality on the bench. The commission confirmed San Diego County Superior Court Judge David Rubin to California's Fourth District Court of Appeal and San Mateo County Superior Court Judge Danny Chou to the Fifth District.

June 23, 2023, 5:39 PM

