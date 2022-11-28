Justices Appear Skeptical of Prosecutions in 2 Public Corrup...

News From Law.com

A majority of U.S. Supreme Court justices on Monday appeared skeptical of federal prosecutors' use of mail-and-wire fraud statutes to convict a former aide to then-New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo and a real estate developer in bribery schemes during the Cuomo administration. Both cases are being closely watched for whether the justices will continue a trend in recent years of limiting the government's use of the "honest services" fraud law. That law has been a powerful and broad tool for attacking allegations of public corruption.

District of Columbia

November 28, 2022, 2:59 PM