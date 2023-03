News From Law.com

U.S. Supreme Court justices appeared divided at times Tuesday in its first cryptocurrency case, in which Coinbase seeks to pause customers' lawsuits while the trading platform fights to have claims resolved out of court. Circuit courts are split on the issue. Six circuits have held that interlocutory appeals in this area trigger mandatory stays, while the Ninth, Second and Fifth have their own tests.

March 21, 2023, 7:54 PM

