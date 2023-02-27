Justice Thomas Wrote of Crushing Weight of Student Loans | L...

News From Law.com

The U.S. Supreme Court won't have far to look if it wants a personal take on the "crushing weight" of student debt that underlies the Biden administration's college loan forgiveness plan. Justice Clarence Thomas was in his mid-40s and in his third year on the nation's highest court when he paid off the last of his debt from his time at Yale Law School. Thomas, the court's longest-serving justice and staunchest conservative, has been skeptical of other Biden administration initiatives.

