Justice Thomas Says He Didnt Have to Disclose Luxury Trips |...

U.S. Supreme Court Justice Clarence Thomas said Friday he was not required to disclose the trips he and his wife took that were paid for by Republican mega-donor Harlan Crow. Describing Crow and his wife, Kathy, as "among our dearest friends," Thomas said he was advised by colleagues on the nation's highest court and others in the federal judiciary that "this sort of personal hospitality from close personal friends, who did not have business before the Court, was not reportable."

District of Columbia

April 07, 2023, 2:32 PM

