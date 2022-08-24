Justice Sonia Sotomayor Spoke Out for Debtors. Bankruptcy Ju...

News From Law.com

Debtors in Chapter 13 bankruptcies may find it easier to recover property seized by their creditors under a proposed rules amendment triggered by Justice Sonia Sotomayor's criticism of Chicago police practices. The Judicial Conference Committee on Rules of Practice and Procedure last week approved for public comment a proposed amendment to the bankruptcy rules that was in response to Sotomayor's concurring opinion in City of Chicago v. Fulton.

Banking & Financial Services

August 24, 2022, 11:39 AM