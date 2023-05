News From Law.com

The PBA on Friday became the first of Pennsylvania's bar groups to adopt Project Litigate, in which firms to pledge to provide their junior attorneys with more time in the courtroom. Justice Christine Donohue, who herself worked as a trial lawyer for nearly 30 years before taking the bench, said as more and more cases resolve through arbitration, opportunities for up-and-coming litigators to hone their skills have dropped.

Pennsylvania

May 05, 2023, 4:42 PM

